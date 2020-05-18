Try Not to Tear Up As Dolly Parton Serenades You Remotely

Dolly Parton singing “Try” is practically a dare to make your eyes well up in the best of times, so we really don’t know how to help you get through the above performance without choking up a bit. Dolly, who has been busy reading all of us to sleep recently, recorded herself performing “Try” remotely for May 18’s upcoming benefit concert, A Night of Covenant House Stars, raising money for Covenant House, which provides support for homeless and trafficked youth. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight, streaming on a variety of platforms, and it’ll include performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block, and more. Audra McDonald is hosting the event alongside John Dickerson, which really makes us hope that she’ll show up in a robe and give us another “Ladies Who Lunch”-style moment.