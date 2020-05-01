Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Having realized famous people love belting out their favorite Disney songs as much as us plebeians, the Disney Family Singalong: Volume II has been announced for Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. EST on ABC. While Ariana Grande and Beyoncé stole the singalong last time, only time will tell whose vocals will go from (not any where near) zero to (your personal quarantine) hero.

The celebrities and musicians singing next Sunday will include Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Rebel Wilson, and Shakira, not to mention Broadway stars like Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland.

Check out the hour-long special’s tracklist below, but keep in mind, more famous people will likely sign up before long. They better hurry and call dibs, though. No one wants to be the celebrity stuck scaring kids with The Hunchback of Notre Dame’s “Hellfire” or some such.

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner featuring Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” - Miguel

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer