But make it diverse. Photo: Warner Bros.

Adam Smith’s theory of the “invisible hand” dictates that under free-market capitalism, supply and demand for goods will reach an equilibrium, naturally. Now here’s a challenge to that theory: Deadline reports that the 1991 Christina Applegate film Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead is getting what production company Treehouse Pictures is calling a “diverse remake.” Were the people demanding — clamoring for, even — a remake of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead? Probably not. But the market sure is supplying it. According to the article, “diverse remake” is actually marketing code for the movie centering on a black family. So not “diverse” like Captain Planet or the Burger King Kids Club. “Diverse” like the way marketers use “urban.” Got it. Treehouse president Justin Nappi said, “We look forward to bringing audiences a new interpretation that is as funny and outrageous as the original but also smart and connected to the world today.” Executive producer Michael Phillips calls it “fresh and modern.” Honey director Bille Woodruff is attached to direct the present-day remake.