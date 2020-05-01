Drizzy fans, start hitting that “Toosie Slide.” On Thursday, Drake announced on his Instagram that his 6th studio album is dropping sometime this summer. If that timing sounds a little vague and you can’t wait ‘til then, don’t worry, Drake has also dropped his latest surprise mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, tonight at midnight. Drake worked with OVO label founder Oliver El-Khatib and producer OVOnoel to put together the mixtape. Per Drake’s caption, the mixtape will feature “some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes” which is the cool version of something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue. It features Young Thug, Future (twice), Playboi Carti, rising New York drill rappers Fivio Foreign and Sosa Geek, singer Giveon, and Chris Brown.
Drake Drops Surprise Mixtape Just in Case You Couldn’t Wait for His Album This Summer
Surprise! Photo: Getty Images