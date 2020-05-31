Photo: Drama Desk Awards

After foregoing a physical awards ceremony for a remotely-produced television special due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which were set to air this evening, have now been postponed due to the ongoing protests in New York and across the country, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of four police officers. The awards, which honor Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway theater productions, and their would-be host channel, Spectrum News NY1, have opted to push the special back to an as-yet unspecified date, citing “breaking news events in New York this weekend.”

“The Drama Desk celebrates all that’s outstanding in the work of New York’s diverse theater artists and craftspeople,” Drama Desk co-presidents Charles Wright and David Barbour said in a statement Sunday. “We regret the postponement of our awards ceremony tonight but, as an organization committed to the principle that all voices must be heard, we stand together with our black colleagues against the racial injustice and violence in our nation and city. We are grateful to Spectrum News NY1 for its comprehensive news coverage of this painful moment.”