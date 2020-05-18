Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

In a stunning show of diplomacy between two strongholds of the East Coast, New Jersey’s Bruce Springsteen will perform with Boston’s Dropkick Murphys for a livestream from Fenway Park in Boston. Before you worry about social distancing, know that the park will be empty, Bruce will perform remotely, and you’ll be able to watch the whole thing online for free. The performance takes place on May 29 at 6 p.m. ET. “The lights will be on at the Old Ballpark for STREAMING OUTTA FENWAY!!” the Dropkick Murphys wrote on Twitter. “To make sure this is a night to remember, our friend @springsteen will be joining us remotely … We’ll play together, 1 of ours + 1 of his.” The band clarified on their website, “We are gonna be the first band in HISTORY to play right on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond.” The show will fundraise for Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America, and the Boston Resiliency Fund, and fans can even text “DONATE” to 404-994-3559 between now and the show to donate. Start saving your voice for next Friday — you know you’ll be screaming along.

