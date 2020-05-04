Grimes and Elon Musk’s Baby Has Arrived, Just As Legend Foretold

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Tesla founder Elon Musk and musician Claire Boucher, stage name Grimes, welcomed their first child on Monday. Whether their baby was born on this planet, or inside Musk’s secret city on Mars, however, will probably remain inside the family. Last Friday, the tech entrepreneur went on a tweeting spree, declaring Tesla stock prices too high, announcing his decision to get rid of his material possessions including his house, and, naturally, revealing that Grimes was mad at him, presumably over the whole “getting rid of our house” thing. Where’s that baby supposed to live, Elon?! In the midst of his tweets, Musk also announced the impending arrival of his sixth child: “Baby due on Monday.”

On Monday evening, Musk then tweeted at a follower inquiring about their child, saying “A few hours away!,” and later, “Mom & baby all good.” The baby is Grimes’ first child, and joins Musk’s five sons from his marriage to ex-wife, author Justine Wilson. As for the baby’s name, we are waited with bated breath, because you just know it’s going to be something absolutely incredible.