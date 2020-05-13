Eric Andre Announces His Debut Netflix Stand-up Special, Legalize Everything

Eric Andre in Legalize Everything. Photo: Brian Roedel/Netflix

Beloved comedy weirdo Eric Andre is heading to Netflix next month with his very first stand-up special for the streaming network. Titled Legalize Everything, the special was filmed at the Republic in New Orleans back in November 2019, and the official description teases just the kind of thing you’d expect from Andre: “Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes!” No word yet on whether or not the special will be slathered in Ranch, but it does have a premiere date: Tuesday, June 23.

Legalize Everything was directed by Eric Notarnicola, who has also worked on Tim Heidecker’s Mister America and On Cinema, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America?, and Nathan Fielder’s Nathan for You, not to mention Andre’s own Adult Swim series, The Eric Andre Show. Check out a clip of Andre announcing the special on Instagram below, but be warned that it does include a reminder that Donald Trump is currently president.