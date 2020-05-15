Eva Victor Wants to Be the Hottest Person on TikTok

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-quarantining, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in on some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look into how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, Eva Victor (Comedy Central, Billions, every viral front-facing Twitter video you’ve seen since last year) took time out of her busy quarantine schedule to chat with me about how she’s doing in month three of New York’s stay-at-home order. She gave us an excellent recipe for making halibut, showed us the frankly impressive product of two weeks of her knitting a sweater, and shared some incredibly thoughtful opinions on the future of comedians getting paid for their comedy. She also clued us in on her social-media goals for the near future. She wants to take over TikTok: “It’s a really upsetting place to be, but I’m having a good time.”

You can find Eva on Instagram at @victorevasecret and on Twitter at @evaandheriud.