Celeste Ng’s Debut Novel Is Getting the Little Fires Everywhere Treatment

Ng’s debut novel. Photo: Courtesy of the publisher

Book clubs at the ready: Author Celeste Ng’s debut novel, Everything I Never Told You, is coming to a television near you. Annapurna Television has won the rights to EINTY with plans to develop the novel into a limited series, per Variety. Everything I Never Told You is about a Chinese-American family in Ohio whose lives are upturned when their middle daughter, protagonist Lydia, is found drowned in a lake. Ng will serve as executive producer alongside Mary Lee of A-Major Media, a production company focused on amplifying Asian-American voices in entertainment. The news follows the release of Little Fires Everywhere, a limited series based on Ng’s novel of the same name, starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

In January 2019, Ng announced that Everything I Never Told You was being adapted into a movie starring none other than Julia Roberts as Marilyn, Lydia’s mother. But it seems we’re not in the alternate universe where that happens. “Many people have asked about the movie of EVERYTHING I NEVER TOLD YOU,” Ng wrote in a tweet announcing the new series. “So many stars have to align in film! But I’m thrilled that the adaptation of EINTY is moving forward in a new form – as a limited series developed by A-Major Media and Annapurna.” On the one hand, we’re missing out on a Julia Roberts performance. But on the other, now we all get to indulge in the purest form of standom: fan casting. Which Big Little Lies mom are we going for this time?