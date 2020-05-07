Possible inspiration board. Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In just four short months, you can relive all your early-quarantine dating mishaps while watching Love in the Time of Corona. Per Variety, Freeform just ordered the four-part limited series about sex and connection during the pandemic, hoping for an August debut. Described as a funny, optimistic look at social-distance dating, it will follow an ensemble cast of characters who aren’t letting the pandemic keep them from love. Even if that means committing a cardinal sin: hooking up with a roommate. Desperate times. The show is brought to you by Good Trouble executive producers Joanna Johnson and Christine Sacani, along with Anonymous Content’s Robyn Meisinger. Actors will film their scenes remotely, using their real homes as a set. “Love is a basic and central need,” Johnson said in a statement. “Finding it in the time of Corona may pose unique challenges, but it won’t stop us from forging great love stories, inspiring grand romantic gestures and profound acts of kindness.”

While some couples aren’t making it through the pandemic (RIP Cashley), others, like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, are still in the honeymoon phase of their isolationship. (Or, at least that’s what the paparazzi photos tell us.) Love in the Time of Corona, no relation to the Gabriel García Márquez masterpiece Love in the Time of Cholera, is the second scripted series to delve into our current reality, following Netflix’s announcement of a new Jenji Kohan anthology last month. Something tells us it won’t be the last.