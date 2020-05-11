No One Had a Messier Mother’s Day Than Future and Diplo

Don’t worry; Father’s Day is only a month away. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Mother’s Day has a very simple premise: show some appreciation for the mothers in your life. But for Diplo and Future, it wasn’t quite that easy. Veteran dad Future had his hands full with six Mother’s Day posts. And Diplo had a whole new son to reveal (from “a million miles” away). Famously a father to many, many children, Future fired off a “Happy Mother’s Day” tweet to six of his baby mamas, including Ciara but not including his eldest’s partner, Jessica Smith, who sued him for child support in 2016. It all started with: “Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u, Thank u,” beginning his tweet-spree with a note for India J., making sure each one sounded a little different. For Ciara, who ended their engagement in 2014 and sued him in 2016, he kept things short: “Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u.” He also thanked Brittni Mealy for “holding [his] PRINCE down,” his son Kash’s mother, whose identity is private, and relative newcomer Joie Chavis, mother to 1-year-old Hendrix. Future also threw in what appears to be a bonus baby mama. “Paris,” he added a red heart emoji, “your mom deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami.” It’s unclear if Future is actually confirming another kid and mother here, but with a newcomer in the mix, it would bring his total up to seven kids with seven women and majorly shake up the power ranking. (No one else got emojis!) Then, of course, there are the two women who recently sued him over paternity, Eliza Reign (mother to Reign Wilburn) and Cindy Parker (Legend Wilburn’s mom), who did not get posts acknowledging them. Future has repeatedly denied Reign’s claim, and Parker dropped her suit in 2020, potentially due to a settlement. Happy Mother’s Day to them, too.

If that wasn’t enough baby mama drama, Diplo, seemingly inspired by Future’s BFF Drake, revealed on Sunday that he’s the father of former Miss Universe contestant Jevon King’s son. At the end of a post that was also dedicated to both his mom and ex Kathryn Lockhart, with whom he shares two sons, Diplo posted a photo of King kissing their newborn. The cowboy barely addressed his new addition in that post but followed up with more details in a separate post on Monday. “So I had an entire ass baby during quarantine,” he said. “I was hesitant to post him because not only does he already had a better haircut than me.. But also because I havent met him yet since we are separated by a million miles and closed borders. His name is Pace, he and his mommy are super healthy and happy and I’m going to meet them as soon as we turn a corner on this world shutdown.” If you thought your Mother’s Day Zoom brunch was chaos, it probably has nothing on what Future and Diplo’s PR reps went through.