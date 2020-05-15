You gotta hand it to Future - he stays busy. After a truly chaotic week spent sending Mother’s Day well wishes to 6 of the women that he’s still on speaking terms with who have given birth to his children and finding out that he is a father yet again, Future has released a brand new album High Off Life. It’s his eighth studio album, following up 2019’s THE WIZRD. Leading up to the release of the album, Future dropped the single and music video “Life Is Good” featuring his fellow meme king, Drake. The 21-track album executive produced by DJ Esco is chock full of features including Travis Scott, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, DaBaby, Lil Baby, and, finally, Drake. What a big, musical family Future has created for himself. Kick back and stream Future’s newest musical progeny High Off Life here.
Future Has Given Birth To His Eighth… Studio Album, High Off Life
Photo: Getty Images