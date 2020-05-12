Future to Drop New Album, High Off Life, This Friday

Photo: WireImage

Following a very busy Mother’s Day, Future kept the ball rolling with a surprise announcement today that his new album, High Off Life, will drop this Friday, May 15. The album, which was originally titled Life Is Good after his chart-topping single with Drake, will feature Travis Scott, DaBaby, Young Thug, Meek Mill, NBA YoungBoy, and Lil Uzi Vert, among others. Executive produced by DJ Esco, this will be Future’s eighth studio album and first full-length project since 2019’s The WIZRD. Between WIZRD and High Off Life, Future has released an EP, Save Me, as well as collaborations with Nav, Jhené Aiko, and, of course, Drake. Say what you will about Future, he’s certainly keeping himself busy in quarantine.