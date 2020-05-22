FX Stakes Its Claim to a Third Season of What We Do In the Shadows

Photo: FX

Well, if you were wondering if the ongoing second season of What We Do In the Shadows concludes with vampire familiar Guillermo going full Buffy and sending his supernatural roommates Laszlo, Nadja ,and Nandor off to their final slumber, the answer is: probably not. Or, if he does, they’ll end up undead yet again next year, as FX has just ordered a third season of the high-concept mockumentary series, which follows a group of vampires living in modern-day Staten Island.

According to Deadline, the current second season of What We Do In the Shadows, which airs its finale on June 10, has reportedly experienced a 25% increase in viewership since the first season of the show. Could that be due to some kind of dark, erotic vampire hypnosis, compelling us all to watch the show, based on the 2014 comedy film from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi? Who’s to say? We will, and we’re going to go with a hard yes.