Photo: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

You keep telling yourself you’ll work on your fitness during the ongoing coronavirus quarantine, but so far you’ve just spent your downtime endlessly scrolling through social media, baking, and watching TV shows you’ve seen at least four or five times before. Maybe you just needed a little inspiration. Enter Hafthor Bjornsson, the Game of Thrones actor who just broke the world’s deadlift record. And he didn’t enter easily, either. This guy is wider than most standard door frames.

The Icelandic strongman and performer is best known for his turn as Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on five seasons of HBO’s erstwhile premiere fantasy series. On Saturday, Bjornsson successfully deadlifted 501 kg, or 1104.52 lbs, on his third attempt. “I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” Bjornsson said afterward, according to ESPN. “I’m happy with this. My family and friends, they were happy with this, and I’ve decided to call it.” You can watch the harrowing ordeal below, and maybe take solace in the fact that neither making banana bread nor binging episodes of Friends can blow out both your knee caps if done incorrectly.