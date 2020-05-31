Photo: Instagram: @arianagrande

On May 30, protests were held in nearly every major city across America to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd, with the National Guard now activated in at least 15 states. While some protests took a violent turn with a substantial amount of looting and arrests, others remained peaceful, with several celebrities choosing to march on the streets in solidarity with others to demand further justice for Floyd’s death. As documented on her Instagram Stories, Ariana Grande joined a Los Angeles protest on Saturday afternoon, where she wore a mask and a sign that read “Black Lives Matter.” Marching in a different Los Angeles protest was Halsey; however, she recorded on social media how police officers were fighting back against the crowds. “Fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line,” the musician wrote. “Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired.”

.@Halsey attends the #BlackLivesMatter protest in LA where policemen were shooting rubber bullets at protesters.



pic.twitter.com/FMF2YLnyjv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2020

I WAS NOT ARRESTED.



Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke



BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY



DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!!

I AM CURRENTLY — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

Joining the protests elsewhere in Los Angeles was model Emily Ratajkowski, who said that the police were “militarized and civilians had no weapons.” She added, “these are not violent protests but they become violent when an actual Army is deployed.” Tinashe and Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson were also present in L.A., with Sampson documenting on Instagram Live how the police hit him with rubber bullets and a baton.

Michael B. Jordan and Kehlani also protested in Los Angeles. “No justice, no peace. Respect existence or expect resistance,” Kehlani wrote.

Michael B. Jordan out here protesting! pic.twitter.com/mSGEPwB1Pb — now why i thought this was jorja (@0v0Mani) May 30, 2020

Outside of California, John Cusack shared a video of Chicago police coming at him “with batons” while he was protesting on his bicycle. Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui also recounted how protests in Miami were “peaceful as fuck” until police “in full gear” and with tear gas arrived. Jamie Foxx and Nick Cannon, meanwhile, were on the frontlines in Minneapolis.

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020