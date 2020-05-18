George Lopez Announces His Debut Netflix Stand-up Special

Another comedian is set to make his stand-up debut on Netflix next month. George Lopez announced today that his first comedy special for the streaming network, titled We’ll Do It for Half, is set to premiere on Tuesday, June 30. The one-hour special was taped at the Warfield Theatre in San Francisco and is described as “a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community, especially the elders” covering “cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette, and much more.” Lopez’s last stand-up special, It’s Not Me It’s You, premiered on HBO back in 2012.
In the meantime, there are several new stand-up specials lined up at Netflix over the coming weeks. Patton Oswalt’s I Love Everything premieres tomorrow, followed by Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas on May 26. Eric Andre is also set to make his Netflix stand-up special debut next month when his new special, Legalize Everything, premieres just a week before Lopez’s on June 23. Live comedy might be dead right now, but the Netflix stand-up machine lives on.