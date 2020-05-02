Gorillaz Release New Song “How Far?” As Tony Allen Tribute

Gorillaz has released their latest single, “How Far?” as a tribute to the late Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, who features on the song along with Skepta. Allen died last Thursday and was a pioneer of the Afrobeat genre, drumming with Fela Kuti for 15 years. Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn was Allen’s bandmate in the supergroup Good, the Bad and the Queen, as well as a close friend and collaborator on other projects like Rocket Juice & The Moon. Albarn tweeted out a short video of Allen performing in concert captioned “There is no end,” following news of Allen’s death. “The track was written and recorded with Skepta in London just before lockdown and is being shared immediately as a tribute to the spirit of a great man, Tony Allen,” the band shared in a press release. “How Far?” is the latest single in Gorillaz’ Song Machine series.

There is no end - Tony Allen pic.twitter.com/a5fHxFgvYm — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) May 1, 2020