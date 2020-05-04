Photo: Saturday Night Live

On last weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong impersonated Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who took the edge off dealing with Trump and our nation’s armed anti-quarantine protesters by drinking a hastily-made prop Labatt Blue. Except Labatt, while delicious, isn’t a Michigan beer company. It’s a beer born of our beautiful neighbor to the north, Canada. To correct the sketch’s error, Whitmer sent Strong a care package themed pretty much entirely around Michigan’s many fine beverages. We can’t speak to their respective tastes, but they probably help get the job done just as fast.

“Got a giant and gorgeous Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool woman from Michigan,” Strong posted to Instagram. “Thank you @gewhitmer!!! Honestly, this blew me away! And thank you @sudigreen and @frangillespie for always writing wonderful funny pieces. I’m sorry I can’t share with you in person, so cheers to you from afar!” If this is the level of gratitude famous people have for their flattering impersonations, Dr. Fauci must be at home carving Brad Pitt a statue out of pure Cararra marble or something after last week.