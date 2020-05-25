Grimes and Elon Musk Reboot System, Update Their Baby’s Name

Photo: Getty Images

X Æ A-12, we hardly knew you. On Sunday, May 24, new mother Grimes revealed on Instagram that she and Elon Musk have changed their baby’s unusual name to something just as unique. The couple originally wanted to name their child X Æ A-12 after their favorite air craft, but the state of California denied their request as only names limited to the 26-character English alphabet are permitted on a birth certificate. So, how did Grimes and Elon adjust their chosen baby name for the law? By swapping out the numbers for roman numerals, naturally. “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? “What is the baby’s new name?” asked a fan in the comments of Grimes’s post. Grimes responded, writing “X Æ A-Xii,” revealing that the “12” has now been replaced by “Xii.” When asked by fans about the impetus for the change, she responded simply stating, “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.” Honestly, we don’t disagree. Whether or not the state of California will green light the new baby name has yet to be determined, but until further notice the child you were calling X Æ A-12 now goes by the name of X Æ A-Xii. Luckily, it’s pronounced the same.