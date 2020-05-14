Guns N’ Roses Troll The White House, Sell ‘Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45’ Shirt

Photo: Getty Images

If you thought Axl Rose was gonna stop publicly taunting Steve Mnuchin and the Trump Administration, then you were sorely mistaken. After prompting the Treasury Secretary to confuse the U.S. and Liberia last week, Rose and his bandmates have simply refused to take their foot off of the White House’s proverbial neck. Guns N’ Roses has revealed that they are selling a brand new piece of merchandise that is almost certain to fly off the shelves: “Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45” t-shirts. Got him.

The shirt was inspired by real life events, of course. Trump recently toured Arizona’s Honeywell factory, which makes protective N95 face masks, and, believe it or not, he did not have the health and safety of the workers at the forefront of his mind. Ignoring CDC guidelines (as well as a sign at the facility which clearly states that face masks are required to be worn on-site), Trump chose not to don a protective mask, leading workers at the facility to play Guns N’ Roses 1991 hit “Live N’ Let Die” so loudly that his interview was practically drowned out. That is some truly expert level of satirical political commentary right there.

The shirts sell for $25.00 each (a steal!) and 100% of the proceeds go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. What could be more American than finding a way to financially capitalize on the success of a viral video? Mnuchin must be proud. Donate to charity and buy someone you love a “Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45” shirt. Remember: Father’s day will be here faster than you know it.