Hannah Gadsby Admits She’s Out of Trauma Stories in the Douglas Trailer

Well, well, well, look who’s back. Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, whose 2018 special Nanette ignited all of your favorite and least favorite comedy debates, returns to Netflix this month with her follow-up show Douglas, and the streaming network just released the first trailer. Named after one of her dogs “in the hopes he could inspire comedy obedience,” Douglas is described by Netflix as “a grand tour of guffaw that takes you from the dog park to the High Renaissance and back into an unnamed box. With one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds as your guide of honor, you can expect your expectations to be set and then met in the most unexpected ways.”

The trailer features Gadsby admitting two things: She had no idea Nanette would be such a hit and now realizes she put all her “trauma eggs into one basket like a fucking idiot.” Being told to Americanize her language while performing in the U.S. has led to two changes: how she pronounces “aluminum” and how much she adores one word from the South: I’m taking y’all. I love y’all. Because y’all is the best, most inclusive second-person plural pronoun in the English-speaking world.”

Douglas makes its Netflix debut on Tuesday, May 26.