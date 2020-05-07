Lifetime Is Expanding Its Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cinematic Universe

Photo: Getty Images

Move over 50 Shades, there’s a new romantic tentpole franchise in town and it belongs to Harry and Meghan. Lifetime has announced that it is currently developing a third (3) film about the quasi-royal couple to air on the network. The film, whose working title is Harry & Meghan: Escape The Palace, is about Prince Harry and Meghan’s humanitarian efforts in sub-saharan Africa amid the global pandemic… just kidding! It’s about their drama with the royal family, of course. Currently being written by Scarlett Lacey and executive produced by Meredith Finn and Michelle Weiss, the film follows new parents Harry and Meghan as they navigate their role in and eventual departure from the royal family. More specifically, Harry & Meghan: Escape The Palace follows “the couple’s conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie,” said Lifetime in statement. Conscious uncoupling, you say? Maybe Gwyneth will make a cameo appearance that she won’t remember? No word on how the couple, who recently signed off on a juicy tell all biography, feel about the franchise, but perhaps they’re saving their thoughts for the book.