Harry Styles’s ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Video Is the Wet, Hot Summer We Deserved

The sun is shining, the waves are crashing, and the sand feels warm underneath your feet. Suddenly, a man appears and you realize — it’s Harry Styles. It feels like a dream, but it’s not: It’s actually the official music video for “Watermelon Sugar.” Long-awaited but arriving in perfect time for summer, Harry Styles has finally released the music video to his fourth Fine Line single. The upbeat, windows-down track melted frozen hearts when it dropped in the dead of November, both because it brought summer to winter and because of its rumored double meaning. Styles can deny that the song is about oral sex, but the video’s erotic watermelon chomping begs to differ. Dedicated to “touching,” the “Watermelon Sugar” video is an ode to the summer we deserved. The teaser was a minute staring at an impeccably dressed table for one where a glass of OJ sits waiting for Styles and a big ol’ slice of watermelon to appear. Bon appetít!

“Watermelon Sugar” graced Styles’s sophomore album, Fine Line, along with singles “Adore You,” “Lights Up,” and “Falling.” Most of us won’t know a summer 2020 spent on the beach, but we will know every second of this music video. And, really, in a coronavirus-plagued world, which is better for the greater good?