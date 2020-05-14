Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act Is Going Remote, Too

Okay, but how will Hasan show off his shoes if we’re only getting a waist-up view? Photo: Cara Howe/Netflix

Cue the theme song: Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act is ready to get in on the at-home comedy scene. The Netflix show returns on Sunday, May 17, with its first remotely produced and shot episode. According to a release, Minhaj will film at home in front of a green screen, making up for the giant screens he usually gestures wildly in front of. And, of course, it’s not Patriot Act without the graphics, which are also being produced remotely. In the teaser alone, Minhaj’s background goes from the Windows 98 screensaver to the Eiffel Tower to rows and rows of Aziz Ansari, among many others. “Just tune in Sunday, we’ll have it figured out by then,” he sighs.

Patriot Act will continue to tackle timely issues with Sunday’s episode titled “What Happens If You Can’t Pay Rent?” The Peabody and Emmy Award–winning series was initially meant to premiere seven new weekly episodes on March 29, but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans. Production was forced to shut down as the virus spread throughout the United States. In the meantime, Patriot Act digital exclusives, including at-home segments with Minhaj called “Hasan … From a Distance,” went up on the show’s YouTube channel. Okay, now cue the theme song again, because it’s already stuck in our heads.