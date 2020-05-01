HBO’s Lovecraft Country Teaser Has Arrived to Take You to Eldritch Territory

Anyone familiar with H.P. Lovecraft’s horror mythology probably knows by now that the only thing scarier than inter-dimensional alien gods are all these mortals willing to sell out their humanity for a taste of monstrous power. As the first teaser trailer for HBO’s Lovecraft Country reminds you, however, plenty of people have been historically willing to do the same, alien gods or no. Based on the 2016 Matt Ruff horror novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stars Jonathan Majors as Atticus, who, aided by his friend Letitia, played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell and his uncle George, must travel through 1950s Jim Crow America into literal Lovecraft Country, to locate his missing father, played by Michael K. Williams. Written by Misha Green and executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, the least fun road trip ever begins on HBO this coming August.

Related