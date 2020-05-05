HBO Max Is Making a Comedy Where Jean Smart Is a Las Vegas Diva

Jean Smart Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hot off the success of getting to play a (reformed) costumed vigilante on Watchmen, Jean Smart has found another costumed character of sorts to play on TV. HBO Max — the soon-to-be released, and at this point primarily Anna Kendrick–based, streaming service — has given a ten-episode order to a new dark comedy starring Smart as a Las Vegas diva. Broad City’s Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky created the series, which they’re executive producing with Mike Schur, and which will follow the “dark mentorship” that forms between Smart’s character and “an entitled, outcast 25-year-old.” HBO Max hasn’t given many other details about the show, but the thought of Jean Smart getting to deliver a lot of acidic put-downs in character is really a joy to look forward to. Jean Smart being rude: all you need for good TV.