Here Are All the Movies Delayed Because of Coronavirus

Movie studios are scrambling to shift large chunks of their film release slates in response to to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent cinema closures. China made the decision to shut down movie theaters and theme parks as far back as January in an effort to contain the outbreak, and production companies have closed down indefinitely across the world. While many smaller films that had day-and-date theatrical and on-demand debuts are proceeding with the digital parts of those releases, huge tentpole movies out of Marvel and The Fast Saga, to name just a few, are either moving to next year or delayed indefinitely.

With that in mind, here is a guide to the movies that have been delayed so far because of COVID-19, with new release dates listed where available.

A Quiet Place Part II

Moved from March 8, 2020 to September 4, 2020.

Antebellum

Moved from Aril 24, 2020 to a date TBD.

Antlers

Moved from April 17, 2020 to a date TBD.

Artemis Fowl

Moved from May 29, 2020 to June 12, 2020, and it will premiere on Disney+ instead of in theaters.

The Artist’s Wife

Moved from April 3, 2020 to a date TBD.

The Batman

Moved from June 25, 2021, to October 1, 2021.

Black Widow

Moved from May 11, 2020 to November 6, 2020.

Blue Story

Moved from March 20, 2020 to a date TBD.

Bull

Moved from March 20, 2020 to a VOD release date of May 1, 2020.

Candyman

Moved from June 12, 2020 to September 25, 2020.

Charm City Kings

The opening was shifted from April 10, 2020 to August 14, 2020 and then to August 21, 2020.

The Climb

Moved from March 20, 2020 to a date TBD.

Deerskin

Moved from March 20, 2020 to a date TBD.

Doctor Strange Into The Multiverse of Madness

Moved from May 7, 2021 to March 25, 2022.

Dungeons & Dragons

Moved from Nov. 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022.

The Eternals

Moved from November 6, 2020 to February 12, 2021.

F9

Moved from May 22, 2020 to April 2, 2021.

Fatherhood

This Kevin Hart movie has actually been moved up from January 15, 2021 to October 23, 2020.

First Cow

Although the new Kelly Reichardt film did start its limited release on March 6, 2020 A24 announced that they will re-release the film theatrically later on in 2020.

The Flash

Moved from July 1, 2022, to June 3, 2022.

Free Guy

Moved from July 3, 2020 to December 11, 2020.

The French Dispatch

Moved from July 24, 2020 to October 16, 2020.

The Forever Purge

Moved from July 10, 2020 to a date TBD.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Moved from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021.

Greyhound

Moved from June 12, 2020 to a date TBD.

In the Heights

Moved from June 26, 2020 to June 18, 2021.

Jungle Cruise

Moved from July 24, 2020 to July 30, 2021.

King Richards

Moved from November 21, 2020, to November 25, 2021.

The Lovebirds

Moved from April 3, 2020 to a TBD date when it will debut on Netflix.

Malignant

Moved from August 14, 2020 to a date TBD.

The Many Saints of Newark

Moved from Septembe﻿r 25, 2020, to March 12, 2021.

Minions: Rise of Gru

Moved from July 3, 2020 to July 2, 2021.

Mission Impossible: 7

Moved from July 23, 2021 to November 19, 2021

Mission Impossible: 8

Moved from August. 5, 2022 to November 4, 2022.

Morbius

Moved from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021.

Mulan

Moved from March 27, 2020 to July 24, 2020.

My Spy

Moved from April 17, 2020 to a date TBD when it will premiere digitally on Amazon.

The New Mutants

Moved from April 3, 2020 to a date TBD.

The Nightingale

Moved from December 25, 2020 to December 22, 2021.

No Time to Die

Moved from April 10, 2020 to November 25, 2020.

Nobody

Moved from August 14, 2020 to February 26, 2021.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Moved from May 8, 2020 to a date TBD.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Moved from August 7, 2020 to January 15, 2021.

Praise This

Moved from September 25, 2020 to date TBD.

Raya and The Last Dragon

Moved from November 25, 2020 to March 12, 2021.

Run

Moved from May 8, 2020 to a release date TBD.

Scoob!

Moved from May 15, 2020 to a date TBD.

The Secret Garden

Moved from April 17, 2020 to August 14, 2020.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Moved from February 21, 2021 to May 7, 2021.

Shazam! 2

Moved from April 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022.

Spiral: From The Book of Saw

Moved from May 15, 2020 to a date TBD.

Soul

Moved from June 19, 2020 to November 20, 2020.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Moved from November 5, 2021 to February 18, 2022.

The Tomorrow War

Moved from December 25, 2020 to July 23, 2021.

Top Gun: Maverick

Moved from June 24, 2020 to December 23, 2020.

The Truth

Moved from March 20, 2020 to a date TBD.

Uncharted

Moved from March 5, 2021 to August 8, 2021.

Untitled Elvis Movie

Moved from October 1, 2021, to November 5, 2021.

Untitled Indiana Jones Movie

Moved from July 9, 2021 to July 29, 2022.

Untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel

Moved from July 16, 2021, to November 5, 2021.

Untitled Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sequel

Moved from April 8, 2022, to October 7, 2022.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Moved from October 2, 2020 to June 25, 2021.

Without Remorse

Moved from September 18, 2020 to October 2, 2020.

The Woman in the Window

Moved from May 15, 2020 to a date TBD.

Wonder Woman 1984

Moved from June 5, 2020 to August 14, 2020.

Working Man

Moved from a theatrical release on March 27, 2020 to a VOD release on May 5, 2020.