Here Are All the Movies Delayed Because of Coronavirus

Movie studios are scrambling to shift large chunks of their film release slates in response to to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent cinema closures. China made the decision to shut down movie theaters and theme parks as far back as January in an effort to contain the outbreak, and production companies have closed down indefinitely across the world. While many smaller films that had day-and-date theatrical and on-demand debuts are proceeding with the digital parts of those releases, huge tentpole movies out of Marvel and The Fast Saga, to name just a few, are either moving to next year or delayed indefinitely.
With that in mind, here is a guide to the movies that have been delayed so far because of COVID-19, with new release dates listed where available.
A Quiet Place Part II
Moved from March 8, 2020 to September 4, 2020.
Antebellum
Moved from Aril 24, 2020 to a date TBD.
Antlers
Moved from April 17, 2020 to a date TBD.
Artemis Fowl
Moved from May 29, 2020 to June 12, 2020, and it will premiere on Disney+ instead of in theaters.
The Artist’s Wife
Moved from April 3, 2020 to a date TBD.
The Batman
Moved from June 25, 2021, to October 1, 2021.
Black Widow
Moved from May 11, 2020 to November 6, 2020.
Blue Story
Moved from March 20, 2020 to a date TBD.
Bull
Moved from March 20, 2020 to a VOD release date of May 1, 2020.
Candyman
Moved from June 12, 2020 to September 25, 2020.
Charm City Kings
The opening was shifted from April 10, 2020 to August 14, 2020 and then to August 21, 2020.
The Climb
Moved from March 20, 2020 to a date TBD.
Deerskin
Moved from March 20, 2020 to a date TBD.
Doctor Strange Into The Multiverse of Madness
Moved from May 7, 2021 to March 25, 2022.
Dungeons & Dragons
Moved from Nov. 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022.
The Eternals
Moved from November 6, 2020 to February 12, 2021.
F9
Moved from May 22, 2020 to April 2, 2021.
Fatherhood
This Kevin Hart movie has actually been moved up from January 15, 2021 to October 23, 2020.
First Cow
Although the new Kelly Reichardt film did start its limited release on March 6, 2020 A24 announced that they will re-release the film theatrically later on in 2020.
The Flash
Moved from July 1, 2022, to June 3, 2022.
Free Guy
Moved from July 3, 2020 to December 11, 2020.
The French Dispatch
Moved from July 24, 2020 to October 16, 2020.
The Forever Purge
Moved from July 10, 2020 to a date TBD.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Moved from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021.
Greyhound
Moved from June 12, 2020 to a date TBD.
In the Heights
Moved from June 26, 2020 to June 18, 2021.
Jungle Cruise
Moved from July 24, 2020 to July 30, 2021.
King Richards
Moved from November 21, 2020, to November 25, 2021.
The Lovebirds
Moved from April 3, 2020 to a TBD date when it will debut on Netflix.
Malignant
Moved from August 14, 2020 to a date TBD.
The Many Saints of Newark
Moved from September 25, 2020, to March 12, 2021.
Minions: Rise of Gru
Moved from July 3, 2020 to July 2, 2021.
Mission Impossible: 7
Moved from July 23, 2021 to November 19, 2021
Mission Impossible: 8
Moved from August. 5, 2022 to November 4, 2022.
Morbius
Moved from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021.
Mulan
Moved from March 27, 2020 to July 24, 2020.
My Spy
Moved from April 17, 2020 to a date TBD when it will premiere digitally on Amazon.
The New Mutants
Moved from April 3, 2020 to a date TBD.
The Nightingale
Moved from December 25, 2020 to December 22, 2021.
No Time to Die
Moved from April 10, 2020 to November 25, 2020.
Nobody
Moved from August 14, 2020 to February 26, 2021.
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Moved from May 8, 2020 to a date TBD.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Moved from August 7, 2020 to January 15, 2021.
Praise This
Moved from September 25, 2020 to date TBD.
Raya and The Last Dragon
Moved from November 25, 2020 to March 12, 2021.
Run
Moved from May 8, 2020 to a release date TBD.
Scoob!
Moved from May 15, 2020 to a date TBD.
The Secret Garden
Moved from April 17, 2020 to August 14, 2020.
Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings
Moved from February 21, 2021 to May 7, 2021.
Shazam! 2
Moved from April 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022.
Spiral: From The Book of Saw
Moved from May 15, 2020 to a date TBD.
Soul
Moved from June 19, 2020 to November 20, 2020.
Thor: Love and Thunder
Moved from November 5, 2021 to February 18, 2022.
The Tomorrow War
Moved from December 25, 2020 to July 23, 2021.
Top Gun: Maverick
Moved from June 24, 2020 to December 23, 2020.
The Truth
Moved from March 20, 2020 to a date TBD.
Uncharted
Moved from March 5, 2021 to August 8, 2021.
Untitled Elvis Movie
Moved from October 1, 2021, to November 5, 2021.
Untitled Indiana Jones Movie
Moved from July 9, 2021 to July 29, 2022.
Untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel
Moved from July 16, 2021, to November 5, 2021.
Untitled Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sequel
Moved from April 8, 2022, to October 7, 2022.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Moved from October 2, 2020 to June 25, 2021.
Without Remorse
Moved from September 18, 2020 to October 2, 2020.
The Woman in the Window
Moved from May 15, 2020 to a date TBD.
Wonder Woman 1984
Moved from June 5, 2020 to August 14, 2020.
Working Man
Moved from a theatrical release on March 27, 2020 to a VOD release on May 5, 2020.
