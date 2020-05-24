Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

You thought your time in quarantine was getting bleak? At least you’re not dealing with this shit: On Saturday, social media was ablaze with a groundless conspiracy theory about Hilary Duff, which claimed that the actress and singer was involved in a child-trafficking syndicate — and that, specifically, she was trying to sell her own son. Per THR, the conspiracy emerged after Duff posted a now-deleted photo of her 8 year-old son Luca on Instagram Stories, which featured the boy laying down partially nude with lotion on his body. It remained one of the top trending topics on Twitter for the entire day, prompting Duff to defend herself with a short statement. “Everyone bored [as fuck] right now I know, but this is actually disgusting,” she wrote in response. “Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby.” Or, if we may suggest, get a life.

