Issa Gets Another Season of Insecure to Figure Out Her Life

Bring on another season of excellent natural hairstyles. Photo: HBO

You didn’t think Issa Rae was gonna leave us hanging, did you? The good folks at HBO have renewed Insecure for a fifth season, giving Issa the character a little more time to get her life together. “We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice-president of HBO Programming, in a release. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.” The fourth season of Insecure is currently under way, delivering all the drama we’re missing in our personal lives during this pandemic. Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge all returned as series regulars. Elsewhere, Issa the human being, while forever an “Awkward Black Girl,” is keeping busy. She recently starred in The Photograph with Lakeith Stanfield, and her rom-com The Lovebirds with Kumail Nanjiani hits Netflix May 22. Now, look, we all know it took Insecure season four a little long to come out. The show was renewed for a fourth season in September 2018 and didn’t premiere until April 2020 due to Rae’s busy schedule. But it’s not Issa Rae’s fault that she’s a sought-after triple threat (acting, writing, and rapping).