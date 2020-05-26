Photo: FX

Not a cloud in sight. FX has renewed the ensemble comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for a 15th season, which, upon its airing, will make it the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history. (You had a good run, ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, but don’t try to mess with Pepe Silvia.) Deadline reports that the show’s new season is expected to air sometime in 2021 on FXX — and that creator and star Rob McElhenney assured fans that “we’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.” McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito will return for further debauchery in Pennsylvania’s hot-mess capital. Here’s to many more unexpectedly moving contemporary dance numbers, and 139 more episodes.