While Ellen Degeneres has reportedly turned her show’s staffers against her due to her lack of compassion and loyalty amid the coronavirus pandemic, two of late-night’s most prominent hosts have pledged their full support to theirs. Per Variety, James Corden and Trevor Noah are both personally paying the salaries of their Late Late Show and Daily Show staffers, respectively, who have been furloughed due to their shows switching to an indefinite at-home format. Variety reports that Noah will be paying 25 crew members until “production begins to ramp back up in the television industry,” while Corden will be signing the paychecks for around 60 workers, which will “likely to be at least mid-five figures a week.” It was also reported last month that Jimmy Kimmel, in addition to the duo, was paying his stagehands out of his own pocket when the coronavirus shut down production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! And what about all the other late-night hosts, you ask? Time, and pressure, will tell.