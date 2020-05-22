Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

On Thursday, May 28, Fire Drill Friday founder Jane Fonda joins Morgan Freeman, Jane Goodall, Carlos Santana, Peter Gabriel, and a host of other celebrities to raise money for the Amazon Emergency Fund via a benefit livestream. According to Deadline, Artists United for Amazonia: Protecting the Protectors, hosted by Game of Thrones actress Oona Chaplin, will feature “indigenous leaders, scientists, and a coalition of NGOs,” as well as stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Sigourney Weaver, Shailene Woodley, Gigi Hadid, and Lil Nas X, among many others, working to raise money for residents of the Amazon basin grappling with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Amazon Emergency Fund’s website, “100% of each donation will go directly to Indigenous and Forest Communities and Organizations facing COVID-19 in the Amazon Rainforest,” and will help Amazonians secure coronavirus prevention and care, food and medical supplies, and emergency communications and evacuations, among other services. You can watch the two-hour livestream next Thursday at 8 p.m. EST via Facebook, or by RSVPing on the event site, and you can donate, oh, any time you like.