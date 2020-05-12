Praise You, Trebek: Jeopardy! Is Returning With New Episodes on May 18

Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

As much as we loved the brief Ken Jennings blast from the past, it’s equally nice to get back to some fresh buzzer-fingered competition. Jeopardy! will be returning with a monthlong slate of new episodes on Monday, May 18, following its short airing hiatus, which will last until Friday, June 12. Two of those weeks will be dedicated to the annual Teachers Tournament, with the other half being normal episodes that feature the returning champions, some of whom will be destined to go viral for their very incorrect answers. All of these episodes were taped prior to the coronavirus pandemic that shut down Jeopardy!’s production (in addition to Wheel of Fortune’s production) in early March, which occurred after an attempt at filming without an audience for a few episodes. The show also confirmed to Vulture that its summer schedule will be announced “in the coming weeks.” We can only hope this means reairing the 73 other Jennings episodes, because two sure weren’t enough. Come on!