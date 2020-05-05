Jeremy and Rajat Are Cartoons Now

If you don’t know what it means when someone refers to “Jeremy and Rajat,” you’re probably not on Twitter, but we’re more than happy to catch you up. Comedians and collaborators Jeremy Levick and Rajat Suresh have been steadily gaining a following over the past year for their consistently weird, funny, and extremely online Twitter videos, including “SNL Must Not Hire Rajat” (which we included in our list of the “207 Unforgettable Comedy Moments From the 2010s”) and “Conservative Lecturer DESTROYS SJW College Student.” If you are on Twitter, you should follow them to keep up with their latest videos. If you aren’t on Twitter, you should follow them at their brand-new TV gig: serving as cartoon investigative reporters on CBS All Access’s Tooning Out the News.

The two make their big debut on the show in the above clip, in which they chat with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius about their shocking new reporting that sheds new light on the origins of the coronavirus: The Chinese government actually started the virus on purpose so they could “rewire the animals” and switch them from “expert mode” to “easy mode.” So naturally, the U.S. decided to do the same. “I mean, in New Mexico, there are these snakes, and on expert mode they’re slithering around acting all weird, but on easy mode, now they’re just being normal, walking around like us,” Rajat says. “Exactly,” Jeremy adds. “And they don’t necessarily bite you anymore. That was sort of a feature of expert mode. In easy mode they give you little kisses, and they’re much more pleasant.” Ignatius isn’t exactly buying their reporting, but he does offer one observation they take as a compliment: “I’d have to say that Jeremy and Rajat have what we call in my business a ‘permanent exclusive.’”

In addition to Levick and Suresh, the voice cast of Tooning Out the News features some other great comedy names, including Meg Stalter, Ziwe Fumudoh, Jack Bensinger, and R.J. Fried, who executive produces the series alongside Stephen Colbert. And if this clip is indicative of the quality of reporting we can expect from the series, we’ll have to start paying close attention. These are clearly important stories that the bigger news outlets are too afraid to share.