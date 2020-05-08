Jeremy O. Harris, not wearing an ascot. Photo: Getty Images

If you’re missing thought-provoking experimental theater right now, might I direct you to Jeremy O. Harris’s Twitter page? In a major galaxy brain moment, on Thursday evening playwright Jeremy O. Harris took to Twitter to live-tweet the very good Good Fight episode inspired by his play, Slave Play, which took Broadway audiences by storm this past winter. “About to do a live watch of the ⁦@thegoodfight ⁩SLAVE PLAY episode. Who wants to join? #SlavePlayGoodFight,” tweeted Harris before jumping in and taking us on a meta-theatrical journey the likes of which we haven’t seen since Mandy Patinkin sang “Lesson Number 8” in a park on a Sunday. Here’s what The Good Fight got right (and wrong) about Slave Play according to the man who wrote it.

He absolutely approves of The Good Fight-universe’s title for Slave Play, C**ksucker in Chains, naturally.

I wrote this authors note. https://t.co/kfXTsqVbin — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

As well as the author’s note. Basically, the whole playbill gets an A.

Honestly my mom and stepdad seeing slave play at @NYTW79 pic.twitter.com/nGaX5akvSS — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

Some characters hit close to home.

The Talkback Tammy scene is word for word! pic.twitter.com/UPNtVRFEZv — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

The scene in which a cis-white female audience member very publicly takes umbrage with playwright for “reverse racism” really did happen. Harris had his own exchange with a Talkback Tammy during the run of Slave Play and has been laughing about it ever since.

Wow Ronald Peet, the lead in Daddy, playing the playwrights main antagonist makes me very happy. pic.twitter.com/D6vJROyfBb — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

In another worlds collide moment, actor Ronald Peet who starred in Harris’s other NYC play Daddy popped up in the Good Fight episode as the playwrights main antagonist. (Yes, Harris had two major New York productions bow in one year, it’s not a big deal.)

Also I did have more than one couple tell me at the stage door that their sex life changed after slave play. pic.twitter.com/C3AQ6R295u — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

There you have it: theater has the power to make you better at sex, both on television and in real life.

The Jungian examination of the audiences relationship to SLAVE PLAY is exhilarating lol. pic.twitter.com/22rcTNsOIA — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

O’Harris was even impressed with the Good Fight’s use of psychology. Everything was perfect until…

If they put one more ascot on this man I will sue @thegoodfight pic.twitter.com/uysjC3gpEl — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

The ascots. Unlike his Good Fight alter ego, played by Jon Michael Hill, real life playwright Jeremy O. Harris does not wear ascots. Next time there is a fictionalized version of Jeremy O. Harris - and, trust me, there will be more fictionalized versions of Jeremy O. Harris - do not outfit him in an ascot. Yes he’s a playwright, but he’s a playwright but make it fashion, and should be treated as such.