A lot of things have changed since Saturday Night Live checked in with former cast member Jimmy Fallon’s student stoner Jarret. Okay, well, that’s not entirely true. He’s no longer an undergrad, but he does still eat at the cafeteria, live near Hampshire College, and make some very special banana bread that can make Zoom calls impossible and/or an incredible journey to the center of the human mind. Too bad Horatio Sanz’s Gobi forgot to pace himself when the pair reunited remotely as their classic college roommate characters on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they handed out the “first annual” (god help us) Social Distancing Awards. The real winner of this quarantine, they decide, is root beer. So congrats root beer, and all who have access to it. And shout out to Jill Butt. Hope she gets to stop by for the next reunion call.