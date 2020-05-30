Jimmy Kimmel Begs Older Americans to Vote Donald Trump Out of Office

In the aftermath of violent protests erupting around the country over the death of George Floyd, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated his Friday monologue to how Donald Trump chose to react to the protests on social media, as the president threatened to shoot people who participated in looting. Instead of focusing on Trump’s Twitter fingers, though, Kimmel made an impassioned plea for older Americans to be introspective about the president’s behavior, and how it can snowball even further if actions aren’t taken in November.

“I especially want to pose this question to older people who have seen this before in this country, who’ve lived this nightmare of race riots already in the ’60s and ’70s and ’80s,” Kimmel explained. “Is this who you want leading us? A president who clearly and intentionally inflames violence in the middle of a riot to show how tough he is? A commander-in-chief who threatens to put members of our military, our national guardsmen and women in the position of having to shoot a fellow American on sight?” Kimmel also lamented the “loop we get stuck into” when senseless acts of violence occur in America, and how the loop always ends with Trump writing provocative nonsense on Twitter. “I don’t care what you are,” he concluded. “Right, left, Republican, Democratic. I can’t imagine that there are many of us who want that. Enough is enough. We’ve got to vote this guy out already.”