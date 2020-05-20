Joe Pera, Human Weighted Blanket, Made a Relaxing New Special for You

The greatest special effect in Joe Pera’s Adult Swim material, including his series Joe Pera Talks With You and his special Joe Pera Talks You to Sleep, is Joe Pera. The guy’s just a tall drink of chamomile. He’s a human weighted blanket. Aware of the extent of his powers of superhuman calm and goodwill, and knowing they need to be deployed in these anxious times more than ever, Pera has released a new Adult Swim special, called Relaxing Old Footage With Joe Pera, and of course it’s both exactly what it sounds like and so much more. Pera states up top that he has plenty of unused, old, calming footage, and “I figured that to not share it in times like these would be wrong,” adding “It’s a little more casual than usual, but if just one nurse can come home and watch it to fall asleep, it’ll be worth it.” And if that doesn’t melt your heart, maybe footage of him feeding a horse and telling her “you’re a nice girl” will. Or maybe you’ll follow his quarantine recipe for Maple Syrup Toast, which is just toast with maple syrup on it, but which you can’t eat while driving because “it’s so good you might crash.” You can also try following his daily quarantine routine, which includes lots of sitting and the directive to “call my uncles by 10 a.m.” As Pera puts it — referring to his hope that we can still put Henry Kissinger in jail while he’s alive — “Positive thinking. What else are we supposed to do?”

