Photo: YouTube

Last week, John Krasinski’s charmingly low-budget web series that celebrates the opposite of bad, Some Good News, sold to ViacomCBS after a massive bidding war among networks. The decision, which Krasinski hailed as being the best solution for “so many more people” to watch the series, was swiftly met with criticism from fans and viewers, who argued that Some Good News was already free on YouTube and not airing on a paywalled network. Additionally, Krasinski is stepping away from hosting duties, which made it easy for people to speculate that that was a simple cash grab for the actor. Now, in a May 26 interview on Rainn Wilson’s Instagram Live page, Krasinski insisted that selling Some Good News wasn’t a dick move; rather, he wanted to keep the good vibes going when he returned to his busy acting schedule.

“It was one of those things where I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine because I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon, like Jack Ryan and all this other stuff,” Krasinski said. “More than that. Writing, directing, and producing. All those things with a couple of my friends was so much. I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments.” Krasinski added that while he would “love” to keep doing the show “forever” from the comfort of his home office, it “just wasn’t sustainable.” He also previewed what the next iteration of Some Good News, on which he will serve as an executive producer, might look like.

“We have a lot of really fun stuff planned, and I can’t wait to dig in. I’m going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I’m going to host a couple episodes and bring on a different community of people,” Krasinski explained. “I’ve received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me. That’s probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life.” Those notes, to our knowledge, were not squished and delivered in teapots.