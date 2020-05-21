Some Good News Sells to ViacomCBS, Will No Longer Be Hosted by John Krasinski

John Krasinski made a hit web series devoted to sharing uplifting, feel-good news and videos. What happened next will warm your heart. According to the Hollywood Reporter, ViacomCBS bought the licensing rights to Krasinski’s celebrity-studded web series in “a massive bidding war,” for an undisclosed but “rich” amount. These new episodes, which will debut on the soon-to-be-rebranded CBS All Access streaming platform, will not even continue to feature Krasinski as the host, although he “will have some sort of on-air presence” and stay on as executive producer. The new host will be “named at a later date,” but who could ever replace Krasinski’s crowd-pleasing, wholesome presence? Jerry from Cheer? An excitable Jimmy Fallon clone who broke out of the NBCUniversal basement? Daddy Shark? That question will be left to ViacomCBS subsidiary Comedy Central Productions, who will produce Some Good News in-house, because I guess that’s what Comedy Central is now. Some Good News has completed its eight-episode YouTube run, so until the new version debuts, here’s a Pinterest board I found of celebrities holding kittens: It has a similar effect.