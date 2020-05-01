JoJo Drops New Album good to know, Kicks Off May With Her Insane Vocal Runs

Photo: Getty Images for Out

Happy May Day, music fans. Mononymous R&B singer JoJo released her newest album good to know at midnight on Friday, May 1. The 9 track album which features Tory Lanez and 30 Roc is JoJo’s fourth studio album. The singer spent years in a drawn out battle with her record label that resulted in her leaving Atlantic Records and re-recording her debut album. Now, with the label troubles far behind her, JoJo is free to do what she does best: sing her face off. And sing she has. She put a social distancing spin on her hit record “Leave (Get Out)” begging listeners to “Chill (Stay In)” at the beginning of quarantine. She followed that up with some incredible singing on Instagram Live before dropping by Vulture’s Superlative Sessions and answering our questions and singing a few covers for us, leading up to the release of good to know. “The project can be broken into three chapters,” said Jojo in a release. “The first being: here’s what I do to numb myself. Get me out of my skin and let me be distracted with love, sex, substances. The middle part finds me realizing that I need to be on my own for the first time in my life to end patterns that aren’t serving me anymore. Toward the end, I knock on the door of self-love. Accepting where I’ve been and meeting myself where I’m at.” Meet JoJo where she’s at and listen to her ridiculous vocal dexterity below.