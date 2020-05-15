The Jonas Brothers Overachieve and Drop Two New Songs

Two songs means bonus Jonas. Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for The Recording A

The Jonas Brothers would like a chance at song of the summer, please! The pop band just dropped two new songs: “X,” featuring Latin Grammy award-winner Karol G, and “Five More Minutes.” Fans got a taste of both songs in the band’s concert film and documentary Happiness Continues and, naturally, begged for their release. It’s simply what they deserve! The double drop covered all the musical bases with “X” being a fun, flirty somethin’-somethin’ for the summer and “Five More Minutes” embodying the “pleading eyes” emoji. “Give me five more minutes / Baby, I’m not finished loving you,” Nick opens with his signature falsetto. “Five More Minutes” could easily be a social-distancing love song — consider it for any Say Anything–style gestures you’re planning to make this weekend.

The bros and Karol G will perform “X” for the first time on May 16 on Graduate Together: America Honors the Class Of 2020, a TV special featuring LeBron James, Bad Bunny, and more. Then, on May 19, they take it over to The Voice. Between all this and ignoring Sophie Turner’s pregnancy rumors, the Jonas clan is staying busy in quarantine.