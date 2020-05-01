The coronavirus works hard, but Scooter Braun works harder. SB Projects, the company run by Taylor Swift’s mortal enemy, will bring together two of its biggest clients, Justin Bieber and Janet Jackson — er, Ariana Grande — to kick off its series of COVID-19 benefit singles. They may not be able to hug right now, but they can make music! “Stuck With U,” their first collaboration, is out May 8, with proceeds going to the First Responders Children’s Foundation. “We have finally done it,” Bieber tweeted, promising “it’s really good.” After years of waiting for a Biebs-Ariana collab, it should be! The song comes a year after Grande brought out her friend at her Coachella (RIP) headlining set to break his hiatus and perform “Sorry.” Maybe when this is all over, Ariana can come save her friend’s tour.
It Took the Coronavirus to Get Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande on the Same Song
Point for Scooter Braun. Photo: Getty Images