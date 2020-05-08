Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Team Up From a Distance in ‘Stuck With U’ Video

Check in on your friends during quarantine, they say — maybe even make a song with them. That’s what longtime friends Justin Bieber and inventor of staying home Ariana Grande have finally done, anyway, releasing their first collaboration “Stuck With U” in the name of quarantine. The song comes a year after Bieber broke his multi-year hiatus to join Grande at her Coachella headlining set. Simpler times, right? It’s the first single in a series of charity songs from their manager Scooter Braun’s company SB Projects, bringing together (from a distance, obviously) two of Braun’s highest-profile clients; its video was filmed using fan-submitted clips (famous fans and non-famous fans alike!), as well as DIY footage from Ari and the Biebs with special appearances from Mrs. Biebs and a certain mystery man twirling Ari around her bedroom (hmmmm). Proceeds from the single will go toward the First Responders Children’s Foundation. So you already know what to do: get to streaming.