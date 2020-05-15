Watch a Pregnant Katy Perry Frolic In A Field of ‘Daisies’ In New Music Video

Photo: Instagram

A pregnancy during a pandemic has not slowed down Miss Katy Perry. The pop star and certifiably insane American Idol judge released her newest single “Daisies” at midnight on Friday, May 15. “I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think,” Perry wrote on social media. “Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing.” Not only did fans get a brand new (and pretty good!) acoustic guitar driven pop song from pregnant Perry, but she also dropped the music video along with it which depicts her frolicking in a field of - you guessed it - daisies. Perry also undresses near a babbling brook, and stands on some rocks with her beautiful white maternity gown flowing in the wind during the video, fully living her best pregnant life. Check out mother-to-be Katy Perry in her maternity dress ad music video “Daisies” below.