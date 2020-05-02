The Kardashians Have Already Turned the Coronavirus Into Content

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has released yet another extremely dramatic trailer for its upcoming season, this time showing the family as they react to the first wave of coronavirus news. “The White House said that the coronavirus is serious,” Kim says as dramatic music pans in the background. The camera cuts to Kris staring out the window over her sprawling Calabasas property as a stay-at-home order is issued. There’s a shot of an empty L.A. highway and we see Scott Disick, lounging in his living room, exclaim that he’s going “stir crazy.” A wide green lawn and swimming pool peek out from the French doors behind him.

Meanwhile, a glazed-looking Kylie says, “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive.” It’s unclear who she’s referring to; perhaps one of the many asymptomatic celebrities who have accessed tests via private labs (including Kris Jenner). There are a few more pans of the family; Kris cries in front of a wall of Birkins and the family gets together for a Zoom call. “We’ll get through this,” Khloe murmurs at the trailer’s end, rubbing her forehead with red-lacquered, two-inch acrylics.