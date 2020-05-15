Quarantine’s Hottest Secret Show Is Keith Urban’s Drive-in Concert

“We say thank you, this concert is for all of you.” Photo: YouTube

As drive-in concerts have become an appetizing alternative to waiting for live music to return, Keith Urban proved that you can even stage a good old-fashioned secret show at a drive-in. And we’re okay with not being on the guest list for this one — Urban performed exclusively for over 200 medical workers from Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center on May 14. The country star played at the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater outside Nashville, with nearly 125 cars in attendance (and properly distanced, mind you). It’s one of the first drive-in concert in the U.S., in the wake of coronavirus-related social-distancing measures that have closed venues since mid-March. “I did this to say thanks to the health care workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day,” Urban said at the show, according to Consequence of Sound. “To all of you guys here tonight, for everything that you’ve done, and continue to do, to all of your families, we say thank you, this concert is for all of you.”

Travis McCready will attempt to hold the first socially distanced in-person concert in Arkansas on May 18. Meanwhile, drive-ins have already experienced a resurgence in the movie industry, as one of the only places to actually go on the weekend. With countries like Denmark now capitalizing on the drive-in concerts game, electronic musician Marc Rebillet announced the first drive-in concert tour in the U.S. for this June, hitting venues in North Carolina, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Think there’s room on that bill for Urban too?