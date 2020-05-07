You’ll never know just how much we miss in-studio Kellyoke covers on The Kelly Clarkson Show. But in the meantime, Kelly has been delivering with her weekly performances from her Montana ranch, this week covering Rosemary Clooney’s 1952 rendition of “You’ll Never Know.” It’s exactly the retro escapism we need right now — the whole thing is shot in black-and-white, with Kelly’s band backing her on a classic piano, double bass, and jazz drums arrangement. And doesn’t her voice sound so silky against all of it? It just makes us wish we could be sitting in a dimly lit bar with a glass of whiskey, but watching at home and turning the lights down a bit will have to do for now.

